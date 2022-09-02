How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers open 3-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (73-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -164, Padres +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 45-16 at home and 90-40 overall. The Dodgers are 38-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 38-31 record in road games and a 73-59 record overall. The Padres have gone 40-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-38 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .306 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 85 RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is 11-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)