MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 3, 2022: Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Padres try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (74-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (7-7, 4.90 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (14-7, 2.32 ERA, .95 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -220, Padres +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 45-17 at home and 90-41 overall. The Dodgers have hit 170 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

San Diego has a 74-59 record overall and a 39-31 record on the road. The Padres have a 41-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 33 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 86 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .306 for the Padres. Brandon Drury is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

