How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers and Padres meet, winner secures 3-game series

San Diego Padres (74-60, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -160, Padres +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 91-41 overall and 46-17 at home. The Dodgers have a 49-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has gone 39-32 in road games and 74-60 overall. The Padres are 50-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .322 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 43 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Justin Turner is 15-for-33 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has 28 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 66 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (head), Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)