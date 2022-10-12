MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 2 Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, San Diego, and nationally the Game 2 will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

The least expensive option to watch the NLDS is with Sling TV, which offers 50% OFF your first month of their Sling Blue Plan. With Sling Blue, you can watch games on FS1, FOX (select markets, including Los Angeles), and TBS, meaning you got yourself covered for there rest of the MLB playoffs.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB Playoffs, if you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials, you can watch playoffs games in the MLB App.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -191, Padres +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Los Angeles has a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record at home. The Dodgers are 85-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 45-36 record in road games and an 89-73 record overall. The Padres have a 67-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 21st time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 15-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 35 home runs while slugging .533. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 70 extra base hits (37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Wil Myers is 5-for-24 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jacob Amaya: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (knee), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)