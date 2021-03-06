How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Spring Training Live on March 6, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports San Diego, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

In LA, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in San Diego, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Angels and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option