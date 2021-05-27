How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Thursday. Giants: Alex Wood (5-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Dodgers are 16-5 against NL West teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .338 is second in the majors. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .443.

The Giants have gone 13-10 against division opponents. San Francisco has hit 67 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Brandon Crawford leads them with 11, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 11-5. Julio Urias earned his seventh victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his second loss for San Francisco.