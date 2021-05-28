 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Friday. Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.78 ERA, .89 WHIP, 59 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 17-5 against NL West teams. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Max Muncy leads the team with an average of .284.

The Giants are 13-11 in division matchups. San Francisco has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Victor Gonzalez recorded his second victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Alex Wood registered his second loss for San Francisco.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.