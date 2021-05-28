How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Friday. Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.78 ERA, .89 WHIP, 59 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 17-5 against NL West teams. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Max Muncy leads the team with an average of .284.

The Giants are 13-11 in division matchups. San Francisco has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Victor Gonzalez recorded his second victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Alex Wood registered his second loss for San Francisco.