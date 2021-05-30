How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Sunday. Giants: Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA, .84 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94 ERA, .90 WHIP, 71 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 17-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .335 is second in the majors. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .435.

The Giants are 15-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 73 home runs this season, third in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 11-6. Logan Webb recorded his fourth victory and Donovan Solano went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Julio Urias registered his second loss for Los Angeles.