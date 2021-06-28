 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-2, 2.77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (7-5, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -189, Giants +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw eight innings, giving up one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Dodgers are 20-11 against NL West teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .406.

The Giants are 20-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with an OBP of .401.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Kevin Gausman earned his sixth victory and Mauricio Dubon went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

