MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.49 ERA, .76 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-1, 2.51 ERA, .91 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -147, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will square off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 21-11 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .404.

The Giants are 20-12 in division matchups. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a mark of .401.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Trevor Bauer earned his eighth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his third loss for San Francisco.