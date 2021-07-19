How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.13 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -122, Giants +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

The Dodgers are 30-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 21, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Giants are 28-21 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .432 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. Walker Buehler secured his eighth victory and Muncy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kevin Gausman registered his second loss for San Francisco.