How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Yastrzemski and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 30-15 on their home turf. Los Angeles is hitting a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .307.

The Giants are 29-21 on the road. San Francisco has hit 138 home runs as a team this season. Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with 14, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Jarlin Garcia earned his second victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Tony Gonsolin took his first loss for Los Angeles.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

