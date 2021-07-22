 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.78 ERA, .98 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.37 ERA, .91 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -168, Giants +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

The Dodgers are 31-16 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .304.

The Giants are 30-22 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .435 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .557.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Jose Alvarez recorded his third victory and Wilmer Flores went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Kenley Jansen registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

