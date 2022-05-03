How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Giants to begin 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (14-8, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (3-0, 1.17 ERA, .83 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Giants +120; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles has a 14-7 record overall and an 8-2 record in home games. The Dodgers have an 11-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has gone 6-5 at home and 14-8 overall. The Giants have an 8-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-37 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with six home runs while slugging .745. Jason Vosler is 6-for-21 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)