How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, San Francisco, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Giants face the Dodgers in Return Following All-Star Break

Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-43, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles, California; Thursday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: White (1-2, 4.20 ERA); Angels: Rodón (8-5, 2.66 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants in first game following the 2022 All-Star Game.

San Francisco is 25-22 at home and 47-43 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 59-30 record overall and a 29-17 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the top percentage in MLB play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .253 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-28 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Smith is 14-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .239 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Mauricio Llovera: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)