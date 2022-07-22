How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers host the Giants on 8-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (48-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants trying to continue an eight-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 61-30 overall and 31-13 in home games. The Dodgers rank sixth in the majors with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Francisco has a 48-44 record overall and a 22-22 record on the road. The Giants have a 29-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 17 doubles and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 19-for-38 with six doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada ranks fourth on the Giants with a .260 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 37 RBI. Austin Slater is 12-for-29 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .277 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Giants: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)