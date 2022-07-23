How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers Face Giants in a Nationally Televised Game

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (6-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (8-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -171, Giants +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the season opener.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 58-23 at home last season. The Dodgers scored 5.1 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.5.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 in road games a season ago. The Giants slugged .440 with a .769 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)