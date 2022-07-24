MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers play the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (48-46, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (63-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA, .91 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -212, Giants +177; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a 10-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles is 63-30 overall and 33-13 in home games. The Dodgers have a 25-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco has a 48-46 record overall and a 22-24 record on the road. The Giants have a 29-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 31 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .508. Austin Slater is 12-for-29 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .284 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Evan Longoria: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)