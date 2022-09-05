How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Giants take win streak into game against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (64-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Giants +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 92-41 record overall and a 47-17 record at home. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.86 ERA, which leads the NL.

San Francisco has a 64-68 record overall and a 27-36 record on the road. The Giants are 39-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 10-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is fifth on the Dodgers with a .319 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 82 RBI. Justin Turner is 15-for-31 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .263 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Joc Pederson is 11-for-23 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)