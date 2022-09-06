How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 47-18 record in home games and a 92-42 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 68-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 28-36 on the road and 65-68 overall. The Giants have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .318.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 10-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks fourth on the Dodgers with a .320 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 61 walks and 84 RBI. Justin Turner is 13-for-26 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 61 RBI for the Giants. Lewis Brinson is 4-for-11 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)