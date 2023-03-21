How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training Game Live Online on March 21, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

It will be the second time the Dodgers go up against the Giants in this Spring Training season. The Giants are ranked 3rd to last in the current Cactus League rankings, having lost 12 of their 21 games in Arizona in the last month. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are ranked 1st. The last time the two played each other was just a couple weeks ago and the Dodgers beat the Giants with five extra runs (13 to 8). The Giants, despite their low rankings, won their last game against the Angels which are ranked 2nd in the league — giving some hope that San Francisco may be able to keep up their winning streak.

The game will be played at Camelback Ranch in Arizona with great weather conditions expected to be sunny at 67º. Umpires have not been announced.