How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Dodgers Tuesday. Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) and Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.13 ERA, .94 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Dodgers are 8-5 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Mariners are 9-9 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 1-0. Julio Urias earned his third victory and A.J. Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double for Los Angeles. Marco Gonzales registered his second loss for Seattle.

