How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and Spectrum SportsNet LA
- Stream: Watch with
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners games all year long.
Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Dodgers Tuesday. Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) and Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.13 ERA, .94 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Dodgers are 8-5 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .319.
The Mariners are 9-9 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .272.
The Dodgers won the last meeting 1-0. Julio Urias earned his third victory and A.J. Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double for Los Angeles. Marco Gonzales registered his second loss for Seattle.
