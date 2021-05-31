How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games. Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (5-3, 2.07 ERA, .82 WHIP, 91 strikeouts).

The Dodgers are 17-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .408, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a .563 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Cardinals are 15-13 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .393 as a unit. Yadier Molina leads the team with a slugging percentage of .541.

