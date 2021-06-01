 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

The St. Louis Cardinals travel to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Cardinals: John Gant (4-3, 1.81 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD.

The Dodgers are 18-9 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Cardinals have gone 15-14 away from home. St. Louis has a collective .231 this season, led by Yadier Molina with an average of .292.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-4. Trevor Bauer earned his sixth victory and Taylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Ryan Helsley took his third loss for St. Louis.

Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

