How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option