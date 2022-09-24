How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 52-21 record in home games and a 104-47 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.86 ERA, which leads the NL.

St. Louis has an 89-63 record overall and a 38-36 record on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 35 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 80 RBI while hitting .270 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 11-for-30 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 29 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 8-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .201 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)