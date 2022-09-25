MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 105-47 record overall and a 53-21 record in home games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .259, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis is 89-64 overall and 38-37 in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .325 for the Dodgers. Trayce Thompson is 4-for-23 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .319 batting average, and has 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 77 walks and 112 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .191 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (illness), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)