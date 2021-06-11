How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -338, Rangers +275; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Friday.

The Dodgers are 19-10 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .279.

The Rangers are 9-23 on the road. Texas has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

Live TV Streaming Option