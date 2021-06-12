How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-4, 2.41 ERA, .89 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -324, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 20-10 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Rangers have gone 9-24 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .289.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 12-1. Clayton Kershaw earned his eighth victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Mike Foltynewicz registered his seventh loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option