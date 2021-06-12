 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-4, 2.41 ERA, .89 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -324, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 20-10 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Rangers have gone 9-24 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .289.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 12-1. Clayton Kershaw earned his eighth victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Mike Foltynewicz registered his seventh loss for Texas.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.