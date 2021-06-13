How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (5-0, 2.56 ERA, .89 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -259, Rangers +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 20-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Rangers are 10-24 on the road. Texas has slugged .374 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Rangers won the last meeting 12-1. Kolby Allard earned his second victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Trevor Bauer took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option