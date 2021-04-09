How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Channels, Streaming

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

When: Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in D.C., the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Nationals games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.