How to Watch LA Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on April 10, 2021 Live Online: TV Options/How to Stream
On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT
- TV: MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA
- Stream: Watch with
The Nationals are looking to end a three game skid — after dropping the first game of a three game set 1-0 to the Dodgers.
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in D.C., the game is streaming on MASN2 (their overflow channel). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV, which is your only option to stream Dodgers and Nationals games on your local RSN all year long.
The Dodgers went 21-9 at home in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting .256 as a team. The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington hit .264 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
