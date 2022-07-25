How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (32-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 2.02 ERA, .84 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -308, Nationals +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep an 11-game home win streak going when they face the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles is 64-30 overall and 34-13 at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 32-65 record overall and a 17-29 record on the road. The Nationals have a 22-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 22-for-38 with six doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads Washington with 20 home runs while slugging .478. Victor Robles is 7-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .292 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)