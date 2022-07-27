MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Preview: Nationals take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Washington Nationals (33-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-13, 6.02 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -284, Nationals +231; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 64-31 record overall and a 34-15 record in home games. The Dodgers rank fourth in the NL with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Washington has gone 19-29 on the road and 33-65 overall. The Nationals have a 9-15 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 70 RBI while hitting .308 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-35 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 50 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 9-for-36 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)