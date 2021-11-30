How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket) and Bally Sports West, which used to be called Fox Sports West. These RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Terry and Anaheim take on Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (11-8-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-8-3, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -138, Ducks +115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy Terry and Anaheim take on Los Angeles. He ranks 10th in the in the league with 23 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 10 assists.

The Kings are 2-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 29th in the league with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Ducks are 4-1-1 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Terry with 13.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 21 points, scoring eight goals and collecting 13 assists. Adrian Kempe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Terry has 23 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 10 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

Ducks: None listed.