How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Anaheim, aims for 4th straight victory

Anaheim Ducks (30-34-14, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (42-27-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into a matchup with Anaheim as winners of three consecutive games.

The Kings are 10-10-3 against Pacific teams. Los Angeles serves 7.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The Ducks are 10-11-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Ducks plays the Kings for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 34 goals and has 52 points. Phillip Danault has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 64 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 28 assists. Derek Grant has 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: Sam Carrick: day to day (lower body).