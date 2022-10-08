 Skip to Content
How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Preseason Game Live Online on October 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview

