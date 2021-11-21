How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Phoenix, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Coyotes visit the Kings after overtime win

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (3-13-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-7-2, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -221, Coyotes +179; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the Los Angeles Kings after the Coyotes beat Detroit 2-1 in overtime.

The Kings are 2-5-2 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Coyotes are 2-6-0 against conference opponents. Arizona is last in the Western Conference recording 25.4 shots per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 points, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists. Adrian Kempe has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kyle Capobianco leads the Coyotes with a plus-one in four games this season. Lawson Crouse has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Coyotes: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Ladd: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).