How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Phoenix, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Coyotes after Vilardi's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Arizona Coyotes after Gabriel Vilardi’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Kings’ 9-8 overtime loss.

Los Angeles has a 6-4-2 record at home and a 10-7-1 record overall. The Kings have committed 77 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Arizona is 6-8-1 overall and 6-8-2 in road games. The Coyotes are fifth in league play with 78 total penalties (averaging 5.2 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Vilardi led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Danault has seven goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Arthur Kaliyev has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has four goals and 10 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Josh Brown: day to day (upper body).