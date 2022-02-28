How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Boston on 5-game win streak

Boston Bruins (31-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Kings take on Boston.

The Kings are 14-11-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference recording 35.5 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Bruins have gone 15-7-3 away from home. Boston averages 4.2 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team with 24 total penalties.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 35 assists. Drew Doughty has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 52 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 29 assists. David Pastrnak has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).