How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Buffalo, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Sabres in Los Angeles on Sunday

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (5-1-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -136, Sabres +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Buffalo Sabres.

Los Angeles finished 21-28-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. Goalies for the Kings compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 2.9 goals on 31.0 shots per game last season.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.3 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).