How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Calgary puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (13-4-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-8-4, sixth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +126, Flames -148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hits the road against Los Angeles looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 2-5-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Flames are 0-2-1 in division games. Calgary ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 15.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight goals and has 23 points. Adrian Kempe has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mangiapane leads the Flames with 15 goals and has 17 points. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.