How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on April 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (40-19-9, first in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-23-10, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary take on Los Angeles. He currently ranks fourth in the in the league with 92 points, scoring 32 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Kings have gone 9-8-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles has scored 201 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 29.

The Flames are 10-7-2 against opponents in the Pacific. Calgary has scored 236 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Elias Lindholm leads the team with 34.

Los Angeles knocked off Calgary 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe leads the Kings with 29 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 45 points. Sean Durzi has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-48 in 68 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower body), Blake Lizotte: out (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.