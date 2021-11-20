How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Raleigh, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Hurricanes play the Kings on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (13-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-2, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +127, Hurricanes -151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of three consecutive games.

The Kings are 5-3-0 at home. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 7-1-0 on the road. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Andrei Svechnikov with 0.7.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with eight assists and has 16 points this season. Alex Iafallo has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 18 points, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists. Tony DeAngelo has three goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.