How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Raleigh, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings host the Hurricanes after Kopitar's 2-goal performance

Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-9-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Carolina Hurricanes after Anze Kopitar’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Kings’ 5-3 win.

Los Angeles has a 12-9-4 record overall and a 7-4-2 record on its home ice. The Kings have a 6-2-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina has a 12-6-5 record overall and an 8-3-4 record on the road. The Hurricanes are 11-1-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 5-1. Jordan Martinook scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kopitar has five goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has scored nine goals with 16 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).