How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In the Southern California, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Southern California and Chicago, you can also stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts Chicago after Kempe's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (23-32-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-22-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -195, Blackhawks +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-1 win against the Predators.

The Kings are 13-16-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has scored 185 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Kempe leads the team with 28.

The Blackhawks are 12-19-6 in Western Conference play. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.6 shots per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 54 total points for the Kings, 16 goals and 38 assists. Andreas Athanasiou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Caleb Jones leads the Blackhawks with a plus-four in 39 games this season. Patrick Kane has 17 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (concussion protocol).