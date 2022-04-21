How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Chicago, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Chicago visits Los Angeles following overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (26-40-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (41-27-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -247, Blackhawks +201; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Los Angeles Kings after the Blackhawks knocked off Arizona 4-3 in overtime.

The Kings are 18-21-7 in conference play. Los Angeles is 32nd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Blackhawks are 5-15-6 against opponents from the Central. Chicago has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 75.6% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on April 12, Los Angeles won 5-2. Blake Lizotte recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 63 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 45 assists. Phillip Danault has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 40 goals and has 75 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (shoulder).