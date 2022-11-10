How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with Hulu Live TV and Hulu.

Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

If you live outside of Chicago and Los Angeles, you can also stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Los Angeles hosts Chicago, looks to continue home win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Los Angeles is 7-6-1 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Kings have a 1-5-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Chicago has gone 1-3-1 in road games and 5-5-2 overall. The Blackhawks have a -4 scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 38 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has three goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has two goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).