How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

In Los Angeles, Denver, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings to host Kadri and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (26-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-15-5, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +166, Avalanche -197; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Los Angeles. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists.

The Kings are 7-10-4 in conference games. Los Angeles serves 7.7 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The Avalanche are 9-3-1 against opponents from the Central. Colorado ranks first in the Western Conference with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 4.2 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 24 points. Trevor Moore has nine assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kadri has 51 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Adrian Kempe: out (covid-19).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).