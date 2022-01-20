 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Los Angeles Kings face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Los Angeles, Denver, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Kings to host Kadri and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (26-8-3, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-15-5, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +166, Avalanche -197; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Los Angeles. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 51 points, scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists.

The Kings are 7-10-4 in conference games. Los Angeles serves 7.7 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The Avalanche are 9-3-1 against opponents from the Central. Colorado ranks first in the Western Conference with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 4.2 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 24 points. Trevor Moore has nine assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kadri has 51 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Adrian Kempe: out (covid-19).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

