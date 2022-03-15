How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and Denver, you can stream Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Game Preview: Avalanche visit the Kings after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (42-13-5, first in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8, second in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Los Angeles Kings after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 3-0 win over the Flames.

The Kings are 11-14-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 25.

The Avalanche are 25-6-3 in conference play. Colorado averages 10.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists per game.

In their last matchup on Jan. 20, Colorado won 4-1. Mikko Rantanen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 36 assists and has 51 points this season. Trevor Moore has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nazem Kadri has 73 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 51 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).